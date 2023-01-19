 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sixers-Blazers: second half thread

By Dave Early
/ new

Game Details

Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

When: 10:00 pm ET

Where: Moda Center, Portland, OR

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

Follow: @LibertyBallers

More From Liberty Ballers

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Liberty Ballers Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Philadelphia 76ers news from Liberty Ballers