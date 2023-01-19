Filed under: Game Coverage Sixers-Blazers: second half thread By Dave Early@DavidEarly Jan 19, 2023, 11:15pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Sixers-Blazers: second half thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Game Details Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers When: 10:00 pm ET Where: Moda Center, Portland, OR Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic Follow: @LibertyBallers More From Liberty Ballers Sixers move to 4-0 on road trip with win over Blazers Sixers-Blazers: first half thread Around the NBA: Kings surge, the competitive Eastern Conference, and trade notes Latest NBA All-Star Voting update leaves MVP candidate Joel Embiid off starting five Harden says these Sixers are ‘definitely the best chance I’ve had to win.’ We rank his top 6 title shots Tyrese Maxey’s maturity is the key to the Sixers’ starting lineup experiment Loading comments...
Loading comments...