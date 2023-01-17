Podcast: Previewing Eagle vs. Giants, recapping #SixersAfterDark and much more

On this edition of the Thirsty Dogs Drink Faster podcast, Paul Hudrick and Shamus Clancy preview Eagles vs. Giants this Saturday night at the Linc. They also look at where the Sixers are in the midst of their five-game West Coast trip and the Flyers coming back down to earth against the Bruins.

The opponent is set: Eagles-Giants square off Saturday

Recapping a (mostly) fun Wild Card Weekend

What is the vibe around the Eagles ahead of the matchup?

Jalen Hurts continues to look and sound like a franchise QB

Defending Nick Sirianni’s choice of pizza

The Sixers have won the first two games of their road trip

James Harden and Joel Embiid are firing on all cylinders

This is the best The Beard has looked since ...

It will be a bad look if all the Sixers do at the deadline is to duck the tax

The Flyers got spanked by the Bruins

John Tortorella pressers are basically drill tweets

You can listen to the full episode below:

Or through one of the following links:

You can listen to the podcast through one of the links below:

Spotify

Amazon Music

Google Podcasts

Podbean