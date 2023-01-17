 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Podcast: Previewing Eagle vs. Giants, recapping #SixersAfterDark and much more

The Eagles host the Giants at The Linc, the Sixers continue their West Coast and more this week’s pod.

By Paul Hudrick
New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

On this edition of the Thirsty Dogs Drink Faster podcast, Paul Hudrick and Shamus Clancy preview Eagles vs. Giants this Saturday night at the Linc. They also look at where the Sixers are in the midst of their five-game West Coast trip and the Flyers coming back down to earth against the Bruins.

  • The opponent is set: Eagles-Giants square off Saturday
  • Recapping a (mostly) fun Wild Card Weekend
  • What is the vibe around the Eagles ahead of the matchup?
  • Jalen Hurts continues to look and sound like a franchise QB
  • Defending Nick Sirianni’s choice of pizza
  • The Sixers have won the first two games of their road trip
  • James Harden and Joel Embiid are firing on all cylinders
  • This is the best The Beard has looked since ...
  • It will be a bad look if all the Sixers do at the deadline is to duck the tax
  • The Flyers got spanked by the Bruins
  • John Tortorella pressers are basically drill tweets

