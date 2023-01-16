SB Nation Reacts: Majority of voters say De’Anthony Melton helped Sixers the most amid injuries to stars

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged in Philadelphia 76ers fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

When the Philadelphia 76ers acquired De’Anthony Melton last summer, the general consensus among Sixers supporters was excitement. His two-way impact at the guard position seemed to be a welcomed addition. Just about halfway through the 2022-23 regular season, Melton’s proved more critical than even the most optimistic of people likely envisioned.

Much of that stems from Melton’s versatile skill-set. Some of it also stems from prolonged injuries to James Harden and Tyrese Maxey. Despite those two, along with Joel Embiid, missing a combined 45 games, the Sixers are the No. 4 seed at 27-16, half a game behind the second-seeded Brooklyn Nets. In a recent survey, participants deemed Melton the most crucial in keeping Philadelphia afloat amid those absences, with shouts to Tobias Harris, Shake Milton and Georges Niang as well.

Melton is averaging 11.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.0 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game this season. He’s shooting 39.5 percent beyond the arc on six attempts per night.

