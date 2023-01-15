 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

James Harden, Tobias Harris questionable, Lebron James probable for Sixers at Lakers

The Sixers look to sweep their back-to-back with a victory over the Lakers Sunday night after narrowly defeating the Utah Jazz in night one.

By Erin Grugan
/ new
Philadelphia 76ers v Utah Jazz Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

The Sixers will finish their back-to-back on Sunday night at the Los Angeles Lakers, but they may be without some key players.

Both Tobias Harris and James Harden were listed as questionable for the contest Sunday afternoon.

Harris missed the first leg of the back-to-back on Saturday night with lingering knee soreness after injuring it earlier in the week against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Harris is averaging 16.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals this season and has a 59.4 true shooting percentage.

Harden is questionable due to suffering pain in his left heel. The guard was seen wincing and limping at times during Saturday night’s contest, but it didn’t stop him from playing over 37 minutes and posting another double-double with 31 points and 11 assists to lead the Sixers to a tight victory over the hosting Utah Jazz. On the season, Harden is averaging 22.0 points and 11.9 assists and is key to the Sixers’ ball movement.

The Lakers host the Sixers with their fair share of injuries as well. Patrick Beverley, Anthony Davis, Austin Reeves and Lonnie Walker IV were all ruled out early Sunday with injuries. Lebron James, however, is listed as probable with left ankle soreness. James is averaging 29.0 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Lakers this season.

Game two of the Sixers’ five-game road trip is set to tipoff at 9:30 PM ET in Los Angeles.

