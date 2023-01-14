Sixers’ Tobias Harris, Jazz’s Lauri Markkanen out Saturday night

Both the Philadelphia Sixers and the Utah Jazz will take the court below full-strength Sunday night.

For the Sixers, the team ruled Tobias Harris out with left knee soreness after suffering the original injury during the Sixers’ 133-114 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night. During that contest, Harris left the floor after going down holding his left knee and gingerly walked to the locker room with training staff before returning to game action just a few moments later. Harris is averaging 16.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals this season and has a 59.4 true shooting percentage.

For the Jazz, they will be without their star this season, 7-foot Lauri Markkanen, according to Jazz radio play-by-play voice David Locke. Markkanen is having an impressive season averaging career-high in points per game with 24.6 and true shooting percentage at 61.1.

Lauri Markkanen is out tonight for the Utah Jazz — David Locke (@DLocke09) January 15, 2023

Both players had been listed as questionable on earlier injury reports before being downgraded to out. The Jazz will also be without Collin Sexton, Kelly Olynyk and Rudy Gay.

The last time the Sixers met the Jazz, on Nov. 13, 2022, Joel Embiid put up an incredible career-high 59-point performance to lead the Sixers to a 105-98 victory at the Wells Fargo Center.

Tipoff between the Sixers and Jazz is set for 9 PM ET in Utah.