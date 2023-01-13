Tobias Harris questionable for Saturday’s Sixers-Jazz game

Tobias Harris is listed as questionable with left knee soreness for Saturday’s game between the 21-23 Utah Jazz and 25-16 Philadelphia 76ers. He initially suffered the injury during the Sixers’ 133-114 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night. Harris briefly exited the game before returning and played 33 minutes, tallying 13 points, three rebounds, one assist and one block. He’s missed three games this season.

Saturday marks the first of a five-game West Coast swing for Philadelphia. They face the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday and wrap things up Jan. 21 against the Sacramento Kings.

Harris is averaging 16.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals this year. He’s shooting 38.1 percent beyond the arc and touts a 59.4 true shooting percentage.

The Sixers and Jazz tip off at 9 p.m. EST on Saturday.