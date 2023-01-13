 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Blue Coats’ Mac McClung to participate in Slam Dunk Contest

The Sixers will be represented in the All-Star dunk contest (kind of).

By Harrison Grimm
Delaware Blue Coats v Long Island Nets Photo by Evan Yu/NBAE via Getty Images

Delaware Blue Coats’ star Mac McClung will participate in the NBA’s Slam Dunk contest for All-Star weekend. He’ll make history, becoming the first G League player to participate in the event.

McClung has put together a productive year with the Blue Coats thus far. He’s started nine of their 18 games, averaging 17.6 points and 4.4 assists while shooting 63.8 percent from the field. McClung has spent the majority of his career in the G League, but played with the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers in previous, brief stints.

For those unfamiliar with McClung, he’s put together some impressive dunks despite only being 6-foot-2.

Mac McClung is the third known entry for the dunk contest, joining Portland’s Shaedon Sharpe and Houston’s KJ Martin. The NBA typically likes to throw in a big as a wildcard for the dunk contest, but time will tell who will fill the final spot.

Last year’s Slam Dunk contest was nothing short of a disaster, with Jalen Green’s 15 dunk attempts while wearing a NFT necklace highlighting the event. The bar is extremely low, and McClung is an intriguing entry into what will hopefully be a better event this year.

