Report: Blue Coats’ Mac McClung to participate in Slam Dunk Contest

Delaware Blue Coats’ star Mac McClung will participate in the NBA’s Slam Dunk contest for All-Star weekend. He’ll make history, becoming the first G League player to participate in the event.

Mac McClung – the athletic 6-foot-2 guard playing for G League’s Delaware Blue Coats – has accepted an invitation to be in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.



McClung will be the first ever G League player in the NBA dunk contest. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 13, 2023

McClung has put together a productive year with the Blue Coats thus far. He’s started nine of their 18 games, averaging 17.6 points and 4.4 assists while shooting 63.8 percent from the field. McClung has spent the majority of his career in the G League, but played with the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers in previous, brief stints.

For those unfamiliar with McClung, he’s put together some impressive dunks despite only being 6-foot-2.

For those who don’t know, McClung has some hops. pic.twitter.com/XCHGtqGVPb — Harrison Grimm (@Harrison_Grimm) January 13, 2023

Mac McClung is the third known entry for the dunk contest, joining Portland’s Shaedon Sharpe and Houston’s KJ Martin. The NBA typically likes to throw in a big as a wildcard for the dunk contest, but time will tell who will fill the final spot.

Last year’s Slam Dunk contest was nothing short of a disaster, with Jalen Green’s 15 dunk attempts while wearing a NFT necklace highlighting the event. The bar is extremely low, and McClung is an intriguing entry into what will hopefully be a better event this year.