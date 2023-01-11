 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

TDDF: Temperature check on the Eagles, Sixers keep winning, Phils make pair of trades

The Eagles await an opponent, the Sixers are on a roll and much more on our Philly sports podcast.

By Paul Hudrick
new

New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

On this edition of the Thirsty Dogs Drink Faster podcast, Paul Hudrick and Shamus Clancy react to the Eagles clinching the one seed and look ahead to possible opponents in the divisional round. They also delve into what’s driving the Sixers’ recent success, analyze the Phillies’ pair of trades and wonder what the Flyers should do the rest of the season.

  • A friendly reminder the Eagles won 14 games and are very good
  • Where is Jalen Hurts health wise?
  • This bye should be an enormous help
  • The playbook should open up in a couple of weeks
  • The Eagles’ secondary is in much better shape with the return of CJGJ
  • Looking ahead to wildcard weekend
  • Examining all the Eagles’ possible opponents
  • The Sixers have won 13 of 16
  • Joel Embiid and James Harden are still not getting enough love nationally
  • When is it safe to start believing in the Sixers? (Is it ever?)
  • Phils swing a pair of trades for relievers
  • Dave Dombrowski is building a bullpen full of guys that throw gas
  • The Flyers have won five of six
  • Should they look to move Ivan Provorov?

You can listen to the full episode below:

