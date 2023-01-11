TDDF: Temperature check on the Eagles, Sixers keep winning, Phils make pair of trades

On this edition of the Thirsty Dogs Drink Faster podcast, Paul Hudrick and Shamus Clancy react to the Eagles clinching the one seed and look ahead to possible opponents in the divisional round. They also delve into what’s driving the Sixers’ recent success, analyze the Phillies’ pair of trades and wonder what the Flyers should do the rest of the season.

A friendly reminder the Eagles won 14 games and are very good

Where is Jalen Hurts health wise?

This bye should be an enormous help

The playbook should open up in a couple of weeks

The Eagles’ secondary is in much better shape with the return of CJGJ

Looking ahead to wildcard weekend

Examining all the Eagles’ possible opponents

The Sixers have won 13 of 16

Joel Embiid and James Harden are still not getting enough love nationally

When is it safe to start believing in the Sixers? (Is it ever?)

Phils swing a pair of trades for relievers

Dave Dombrowski is building a bullpen full of guys that throw gas

The Flyers have won five of six

Should they look to move Ivan Provorov?

