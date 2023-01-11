Nerlens Noel reaches settlement with Rich Paul, Klutch Sports Group

In August 2021, Detroit Pistons center Nerlens Noel sued his former agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, for, what Noel felt, was a failure to pursue endorsements and secure market-value contracts for him. Noel’s lawyer specifically cited Noel missing out on a four-year, $70 million deal offered by the Dallas Mavericks in 2017.

The full details of how Noel and Paul initially partnered, why Noel felt wronged and the inner workings of the lawsuit can be found here. Our own Paul Hudrick outlined everything when news of the lawsuit first broke roughly 17 months ago.

Back in September 2022, Noel’s $58 million lawsuit was dismissed by a judge. Per Shams Charania, the case has now been settled. Noel will pay Paul and Klutch full commission on the one-year, $5 million deal he signed with the New York Knicks in 2020.

Nerlens Noel, Rich Paul and Klutch Sports Group settle Noel’s legal case – with Noel paying full commissions owed to Klutch Sports on the $5 million Knicks deal in 2020, and Noel withdrawing all legal proceedings. Statement: pic.twitter.com/isMq0L3rTU — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 11, 2023

Noel was traded to the Detroit Pistons this past summer. He’s appeared in 10 games, averaging 2.3 points and 2.8 rebounds. In Detroit’s loss to the Sixers on Tuesday, Noel started, tallying five points, five rebounds, three blocks and one steal.