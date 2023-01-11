Who’s stepped up most in the absence of the Sixers’ stars this season?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Philadelphia 76ers fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate.

Despite Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey having missed a combined 45 games, the Philadelphia 76ers find themselves fourth in the East at 25-15. They’re just a game behind the third-seeded Milwaukee Bucks and two games behind the second-seeded Brooklyn Nets. So, who deserves the most credit for helping Philadelphia weather the various, prolonged absences of its stars?