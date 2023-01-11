Tyrese Maxey signs a sneaker deal with New Balance

Fans noticed Tyrese Maxey wearing New Balance shoes early on in training camp. While we’ve seen them infrequently in the past, he’s been rocking their shoes often throughout the 2022-23 season. Now, a deal between Maxey and New Balance has finally been announced:

From a sneakerhead perspective, this is pretty exciting news. New Balance recently re-entered the basketball scene in full strength, signing big name players like Kawhi Leonard, Jaylen Brown, Jamal Murray, Dejounte Murray, and Zach LaVine. Leonard is the only New Balance basketball player to have his own signature shoe thus far.

New Balance is still trying to establish its brand in the basketball world, and signing one of the league’s most exciting young players is an excellent long-term move. The potential for a collab, or even signature shoe, can arise later on down the road. I’d expect that they want to expand their basketball portfolio quite a bit in the coming years.

Most commonly, Maxey has worn the New Balance TWO WXY v3’s on the court, which is their mainstream basketball shoe. He even wore what appears to be a player edition (PE) the other night, with his No. 0 stitched on the tongue:

Maxey is in the New Balance TWO WXY v3



Up close photo is from Jamal Murray a few nights ago https://t.co/uOHY8WAdX3 pic.twitter.com/utiQcJYRe2 — Matt x SixersSneakers (@SixersSneakers) January 11, 2023

Now that Maxey is officially on board with New Balance, it makes the Sixers arguably the most diverse team in the NBA with shoe endorsement deals. Harden has a signature shoe with Adidas, P.J. Tucker has every shoe on this planet, Tobias Harris frequently wears Nikes, Embiid’s with Under Armor, De’Anthony Melton is with Converse, and Montrezl Harrell has been with Reebok but has recently been wearing Li-Nings.

Both New Balance and Maxey are on the come up, and so is the potential for both to grow together. It’s clear that New Balance is quite excited about their new partnership, with a huge Maxey banner headlining their basketball collection:

First thing you see on New Balance’s basketball page. Pretty neat! pic.twitter.com/YnujfTAGPF — Harrison Grimm (@Harrison_Grimm) January 11, 2023

Congrats to Maxey on landing a deal with an awesome shoe brand. Now, let’s wait on that signature shoe or colorway to come.