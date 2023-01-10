Sixers Bell Ringer: Philadelphia easily dispatches Pistons for second time in three days

Sixers Bell Ringer standings

Joel Embiid - 12

James Harden - 9

Tobias Harris - 5

Tyrese Maxey - 4

Shake Milton - 4

Paul Reed - 2

De’Anthony Melton - 1

Georges Niang - 1

Montrezl Harrell - 1

The Detroit Pistons: great for padding one’s own place in the standings, not great for competitive basketball viewing. For the second time in three days, the Philadelphia 76ers coasted past the last-place team in the Eastern Conference, this time winning 147-116. The 147 points were a season-high for the Sixers and their most since 2019. They led by as many as 41 points before getting to give the starters the rest of the night off before the third quarter was even complete. At least no one can complain Philadelphia was playing down to its competition. On to Bell Ringer...

Joel Embiid: 36 points, 11 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 blocks, 3 turnovers

New hairstyle, same old dominant Joel Embiid. After missing the last three games with a sore left foot, Joel was back with a vengeance in Tuesday’s contest against Detroit. Old teammate Nerlens Noel certainly never picked up any tips in practice on how to slow Joel down. Embiid got going early from the mid-range, drained a three from the top of the key, and eventually pummeled the undersized Pistons with trip after trip to the free throw line, where he finished 11-of-11. 36 points in just 24 minutes and it felt like yet another ho-hum day at the office for the big man.

Joel Embiid had it going in the first half



22 PTS

7 REB

2 BLK



Watch here: https://t.co/0rrSPxPfsy pic.twitter.com/E4tvKVGe5x — NBA (@NBA) January 11, 2023

James Harden: 16 points, 12 rebounds, 15 assists, 2 steals, 3 turnovers

Coming off Sunday’s triple-double performance against these same Pistons, James Harden was halfway there with a 5-5-5 just seven minutes into this game. Once again, he nearly had the mark at halftime, this time with a 11-8-9 line at the break. He would earn his 72nd career triple-double midway through the third quarter, and is now 8th all-time with Wilt Chamberlain next on the list. On this night, Harden was 6-of-7 from the field, but his passing was the star of the show, spraying court-length assists to Embiid on more than one occasion. James was in complete control of tonight’s proceedings.

James Harden has a triple double in back to back games vs the Pistons pic.twitter.com/7WzF7U7bzH — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) January 11, 2023

Tobias Harris: 14 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 turnovers

Tobias was the pilot light for the Sixers’ blazing inferno on this night, scoring the team’s first seven points. In a bit of a slump recently, it was back to full-fledged sharpshooter status in this one, with Harris finishing a perfect 6-of-6 from the field, including 2-of-2 from behind the arc. All of his damage came in the first half, but it was all the Sixers would need in this blowout victory.

Tobias Harris is cooking early ‍ pic.twitter.com/FWJLY0HRcO — Sixers Nation (@SixersNationCP) January 11, 2023