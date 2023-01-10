Joel Embiid returns to starting lineup with a new look

Joel Embiid will make his return to action Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center as the Sixers take on the Detroit Pistons, but that’s not all.

He’s also sporting a new look.

For those asking for a closer look … https://t.co/Vje2LExdUT pic.twitter.com/Tnkt1Zk31P — Paul Hudrick (@PaulHudrick) January 10, 2023

Embiid emerged for warmups with his hair in a new style. We’ll have to wait and see if the braids have any effect on his productivity (70-bomb incoming?).

Before the game, head coach Doc Rivers said the center was likely to make his return before Embiid was announced in the starting lineup later Tuesday evening. The big man has missed the Sixers’ last three games with foot soreness. The Sixers went 2-1 in that span, but that’s not to say they haven’t missed Embiid. He is averaging a career-high 33.5 points (63.8 percent true shooting), 9.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.2 steals in 28 games this season.

P.J. Tucker, who missed the Sixers’ last contest with non-COVID illness, also returns to the starting line-up. Tucker is averaging 3.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in 37 games

Detroit and Philadelphia will tip off around 7 p.m. in South Philadelphia on Tuesday.