Filed under: Game Coverage Sixers vs. Pistons: second half thread By Tom West@TomWestNBA Jan 10, 2023, 8:15pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Sixers vs. Pistons: second half thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Game Details Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons When: 7:00 pm ET, Tuesday, Jan. 10 Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic Follow: @LibertyBallers More From Liberty Ballers Embiid returns (with a new look!), Harden had another triple-double in blowout Joel Embiid returns to starting lineup with a new look Sixers vs. Pistons: first half thread NBA releases Midseason Media Survey, Sixers voted 8th-best team Sixers aim for another comfortable win to finish mini series vs. Pistons SB Nation Reacts: Sixers fans hoping for consistency moving forward Loading comments...
Loading comments...