Montrezl Harrell’s 50 best game-worn Iverson colorways

Basketball shoes have come a long way since the days of canvas Chuck Taylor’s. All the major brands now have their own secret-sauce technologies within their shoes that boast how it allows players to play longer, turn quicker, and so on. Despite the constant upgrades made in the sneaker game though, some players prefer classic silhouettes, prioritizing style over comfort. Sneaker heads like myself are always looking at what kicks players are rocking before and during games (Jordan 3’s, 4’s, 6’s, 11’s, and 13’s are my personal favorites). Now that the ultimate sneaker connoisseur P.J. Tucker is a Sixer, there won’t be any shortage of sneaker heat during their games.

Even though P.J.’s bag is deep, his newest teammate Montrezl Harrell might give him a run for his money as Philadelphia’s new sneaker king. Harrell has said in previous interviews that he owns over 2,000 pairs of shoes, and among his collection are a plethora of Reebok’s infamous Iverson’s. He’s been heavily associated with Reebok throughout his career. In fact, he is one of the only players in the league to still hoop in A.I.’s shoes, which makes his move to the Sixers that much sweeter.

For your viewing pleasure, I scoured the Internet and gathered 50 of his best Iverson colorways (not in any particular order) here:

As the unquestioned champion of A.I.’s sneaker catalog, Reebok should consider giving him new PE’s since he’s on The Answer’s team. He’s had his own Question PE’s in the past like the “Abominable Snowman,” so maybe there’ll be some creative collaboration for new Sixers-inspired colorways down the road. All I know is that if a new Trezz Question colorway dropped for retail, I’d be the first in line to buy it.