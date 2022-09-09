 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Montrezl Harrell’s 50 best game-worn Iverson colorways

It’s got to be the shoes!

By Tariq Maxwell Karibian
Basketball shoes have come a long way since the days of canvas Chuck Taylor’s. All the major brands now have their own secret-sauce technologies within their shoes that boast how it allows players to play longer, turn quicker, and so on. Despite the constant upgrades made in the sneaker game though, some players prefer classic silhouettes, prioritizing style over comfort. Sneaker heads like myself are always looking at what kicks players are rocking before and during games (Jordan 3’s, 4’s, 6’s, 11’s, and 13’s are my personal favorites). Now that the ultimate sneaker connoisseur P.J. Tucker is a Sixer, there won’t be any shortage of sneaker heat during their games.

Even though P.J.’s bag is deep, his newest teammate Montrezl Harrell might give him a run for his money as Philadelphia’s new sneaker king. Harrell has said in previous interviews that he owns over 2,000 pairs of shoes, and among his collection are a plethora of Reebok’s infamous Iverson’s. He’s been heavily associated with Reebok throughout his career. In fact, he is one of the only players in the league to still hoop in A.I.’s shoes, which makes his move to the Sixers that much sweeter.

For your viewing pleasure, I scoured the Internet and gathered 50 of his best Iverson colorways (not in any particular order) here:

Dallas Mavericks v LA Clippers
Toronto Raptors v Los Angeles Clippers

LA Clippers v Houston Rockets

Charlotte Hornets v Philadelphia 76ers
Washington Wizards v Denver Nuggets

Washington Wizards v New Orleans Pelicans
Utah Jazz v Washington Wizards
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Sacramento Kings
Washington Wizards v Orlando Magic
2021 NBA Playoffs - Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Lakers
NBA: DEC 26 Kings at Clippers
Los Angeles Lakers v Indiana Pacers
NBA: DEC 29 Spurs at Clippers
NBA: MAR 01 76ers at Clippers
NBA: MAR 08 Lakers at Clippers
LA Clippers v Golden State Warriors - Game Five
LA Clippers v Cleveland Cavaliers
Los Angeles Clippers v Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Clippers v Portland Trail Blazers
Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers
Toronto Raptors v Los Angeles Lakers
Boston Celtics v Los Angeles Lakers
Milwaukee Bucks v Los Angeles Lakers
Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Lakers
Utah Jazz v Los Angeles Lakers
Cleveland Cavaliers v Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers v New Orleans Pelicans
Los Angeles Lakers v Philadelphia 76ers
Los Angeles Lakers v LA Clippers
Los Angeles Lakers v Brooklyn Nets
Milwaukee Bucks v Los Angeles Lakers
LA Clippers v Milwaukee Bucks
Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns
Utah Jazz v Los Angeles Lakers
Utah Jazz v Los Angeles Lakers
Boston Celtics v Los Angeles Lakers
Philadelphia 76ers v Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers v Boston Celtics
Los Angeles Lakers v Chicago Bulls
Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets
Los Angeles Lakers v San Antonio Spurs
Washington Wizards v Los Angeles Lakers

As the unquestioned champion of A.I.’s sneaker catalog, Reebok should consider giving him new PE’s since he’s on The Answer’s team. He’s had his own Question PE’s in the past like the “Abominable Snowman,” so maybe there’ll be some creative collaboration for new Sixers-inspired colorways down the road. All I know is that if a new Trezz Question colorway dropped for retail, I’d be the first in line to buy it.

