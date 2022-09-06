Podcast: Sixers sign Harrell, Eagles are getting major hype, and the Phillies hit a rough patch

Welcome back to another edition of the Thirsty Dogs Drink Faster podcast.

This week, Paul Hudrick (Liberty Ballers) and Shamus Clancy (The Philly Voice) are gearing up for football season, talking all things Eagles.

They also touch on the Phillies’ brutal West Coast swing and their outlook for the stretch run. We also had breaking Sixers news to close out the pod!

Paul and Shamus dig into:

Football is back, baby!

The Eagles are getting tons of hype … which is both awesome and terrifying

Torturing ourselves by reliving failed signings and trades

Where does Jalen Hurts fall on The Ringer’s QB rankings? Is it fair?

The parallels between the trades for A.J. Brown and Terrell Owens

Where do the Eagles sit in the NFC East hierarchy? Do they have a shot at winning the NFC?

Our worst fears come to life for the Phillies on an ugly road trip out West

Can they turn it around or are they barrelling towards another September collapse?

BREAKING NEWS! The Sixers signed veteran big man Montrezl Harrell to a two-year deal

So much for Paul Reed and Charles Bassey getting back up five minutes

