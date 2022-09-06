 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sixers signing Montrezl Harrell to two-year deal

Another center joins the roster.

By JacksonJFrank
NBA: Charlotte Hornets at New York Knicks Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers are signing veteran big Montrezl Harrell to a two-year deal. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the move. It’s since been confirmed to Liberty Ballers by a team source.

As Wojnarowski notes, Harrell previously played under head coach Doc Rivers and assistant Sam Casell with the Los Angeles Clippers from 2017-2020. He was also a member of the Houston Rockets for two seasons when Sixers President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, was general manager.

Harden, a former teammate of Harrell’s in Houston, also reportedly had a hand in bringing him to Philadelphia.

Last season, Harrell played a combined 71 games for the Washington Wizards (46) and Charlotte Hornets (25). He averaged 13.1 points (68 percent true shooting), 6.1 rebounds and two assists in 23.1 minutes a night.

Harrell is an absolutely dominant roller, which will pair well with Harden whenever Joel Embiid rests. Yet he’s struggled immensely to survive defensively during his slew of playoff appearances. Rivers’ steadfast commitment to veteran bigs is worrying as it pertains to a willingness to entertain other reserve options if Harrell scuffles in the postseason again.

But Harrell will assuredly help the Sixers win many regular-season games, which could take some pressure off Harden and Embiid at times. There are obvious benefit to acquiring him, though I fully understand the hesitancies as well and generally side with them.

