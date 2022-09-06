Joel Embiid among five superstars to receive 96 overall rating NBA 2K23

Following a career-best campaign in 2021-22, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid received a 96 overall rating in “NBA 2K23.” A year ago, he was a 95, a four-point jump from his 91 overall in “2K21.”

Joining Embiid in the 96 crew are LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Nikola Jokic. At 97 overall, Giannis Antetokounmpo is the highest-rated player in the game.

The Top Overall Players in 2K23 ⭐



Giannis is #1



Agree? #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/IaMYLsopnd — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) September 6, 2022

I’m not one to worry about 2K ratings, but these do look quite on point, by and large. I’d have Ja Morant a point or two below Jayson Tatum and Jimmy Butler, yet that’s a quibble. Generally, these aptly reflect the state of the NBA, from my perspective — at least among the 11 players shown above.

A season ago, Embiid finished runner-up in MVP voting behind Jokic for the second straight year. The 28-year-old averaged a league-leading 30.6 points per game (61.6 percent true shooting), 11.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.1 steals. Now, has the 2K rating to highlight his status among the best of the best.