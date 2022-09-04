Furkan Kormaz makes clear he has that dawg in him, gets ejected from EuroBasket game

Last season, a prevailing narrative and concern about the Philadelphia 76ers was their lack of dawg. A pair of blowout losses against the Miami Heat to end their season in the second round again only heightened that sentiment. The additions of P.J. Tucker, De’Anthony Melton and Danuel House seemingly quelled some of those worries this summer, but maybe, there was a dawg already on the roster waiting to be deployed in a grander role.

During the Turkey-Georgia EuroBasket game on Sunday, Sixers reserve guard Furkan Korkmaz grew rather feisty with a Georgian player and was ultimately ejected from the contest. This is a work of art of an ejection. Korkmaz maximized his opportunity.

Furkan Korkmaz is getting into it with a Georgian player:



Fans are throwing cups onto the court.



Not good. pic.twitter.com/ZevYsUlarm — Sergen Hasan Kumaş (@sergenkumas) September 4, 2022

The butting heads is a stellar opener. Then, Korkmaz has to be restrained by teammates and, later, an official. A Georgian player even masquerades as peacekeeper! That official is basically boxing him out. Way to get low, sir. Not even Mikal Bridges or Herbert Jones is fighting around the screen that ref sets. What a spectacle.

Maybe, this is the prologue to a 2022-23 NBA campaign where Korkmaz shoots 39 percent beyond the arc. The world needs his audaciousness, both as a marksman and passer; he’s a joy. Fingers crossed, folks. Regardless, Korkmaz absolutely has that dawg in him. Heck yeah.