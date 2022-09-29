Danuel House Jr. ready to do ‘whatever it takes’

Of the Philadelphia 76ers’ offseason acquisitions, Danuel House Jr. is likely the one that flies most under the radar. De’Anthony Melton got all the draft night buzz with the Sixers trading their first-round pick and Danny Green to Memphis for the 24-year-old guard. P.J. Tucker was the major headline in free agency; the league is still conducting a tampering investigation around the signing. However, House, signed to a two-year, $8.5 million deal, is set to make a significant impact for the club as well.

The 29-year-old vet was asked on media day why he wanted to join the Sixers when evaluating his options in free agency.

“They have great potential here. Good coaching staff, great organization, and it has a lot of tradition. Saw a great opportunity.”

Projected to be part of the team’s second unit, the 6-foot-6 House is a prototypical 3-and-D wing. He has shot 36.6 percent from behind the arc for his career, and as our Tom West has outlined in detail, House was an excellent defender last year in Utah. He also embodies the “toughness” theme which has been the major talking point for the Sixers this offseason.

House was asked what toughness looks like to him now entering his seventh year in the league and preparing to play for his sixth different team.

“It’s been a journey, I can say that, but it has added me to my ability to understand and comprehend — and get in where I fit in. My journey molded me to be right here in this position so I can impact and add to this team, contribute to this team so we can all be better. I went through some tough times by myself, so it is what it is. Like I said, it molded me to be here, to present myself to the 76ers to come as a new player so I can focus on the goal and make sure that we are doing what we need to do in order to … achieve the goals that we have set for ourselves.”

Despite the new surroundings, House’s transition should be eased by the number of familiar faces from his days in Houston. He played three-plus seasons with the Rockets from 2018-2021. Danuel spoke to how comfortable the reunion with James Harden, P.J. Tucker and Daryl Morey made things for him.

“The way everything is playing out, I feel like it’s the higher power. It (made) everything comfortable when I did make my decision, when they did call me. Having that comfort and having players who have played with you and know your game, it’s always going to make you feel at ease. So that’s why I decided to come here. Like I said, winning roster, winning coach. We just still want to get better. We want to win, so that’s the focus.”

Harden, in particular, is someone with whom House has a great relationship and clearly holds in high regard.

“That’s my guy. (Smiles) He’s a selfless guy. He’s a selfless guy. On and off the court, he does a lot of great deeds that are (not) talked about — and he doesn’t want credit from it, because it’s all done from the heart. He’s a good dude, real good dude. I know his mom, know his sister, know his camp. Growing up around him and seeing the things he’s doing on and off the court, it just makes my respect for him as an elite athlete … so much greater. He’s a tremendous leader on and off the court and a selfless guy. And he’s always willing to make sure that he can help you in any way possible.”

Of course, House is going to enjoy playing with the new faces on the team as well.

Danuel House Jr. (@DanuelHouseJr) on @TyreseMaxey:



“Tyrese Maxey is THE guy. He’s a joy to play with, no cap.” — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) September 27, 2022

House played a tick under 20 minutes per game after being signed by the Jazz last regular season, and almost that same amount during Utah’s six postseason contests. I would anticipate a similar level of playing time for him in Philadelphia, as someone who has the versatility to slide into a number of different lineups. As for what House anticipates his role being:

“My role is to do whatever the team needs me to do so we can win games. That’s it. All of the spectacular stuff behind it doesn’t really matter to me. … Whatever it takes to get the job done, let’s do it.”

“Whatever it takes” was the rallying cry for the Avengers heading into the original group’s final mission together. Let’s hope House and the group the Sixers have assembled can also turn back time ... to 1983.