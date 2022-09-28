Sixers announce 2022 Blue x White scrimmage

Today, the Sixers announced the next in their now-annual Blue x White scrimmages — open practices wherein the team splits into two for our public enjoyment as the season nears.

This season’s scrimmage is set for Saturday, Oct. 8 — just 10 days shy of the team’s season opener versus the Boston Celtics — at 12 p.m. It will take place at Chase Fieldhouse, home of the Delaware Blue Coats. The event is free for all fans who secure tickets.

From the press release, some more details about the affair and how to get tickets:

Also on hand will be 76ers ENT, 76ers mascot Franklin, Blue Coats mascot Coaty, as well as DJs Ghost and Catz, providing entertainment throughout the family-friendly event.Fans interested in securing free tickets, which will be available on a limited basis, should sign up for the SixthMan Newsletter at Sixers.com/sixthman. Tickets will be available to the general public at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29 via a special link and promo code sent to SixthMan Newsletter subscribers.Beginning at 10:45 a.m., early door entry and Fan Fest will be open for all ticketed guests before the Chase Fieldhouse doors open at 11:15 a.m.

Some of my personal takeaways and thoughts ahead of the scrimmage:

You’re telling me they got DJs Ghost AND Catz? I haven’t seen them since my nephew’s bar mitzvah.

What’s the over/under on how soon we begin complaining on Montrezl Harrell playtime in this one? Minute 10?

Who’s the Sixer most likely to exhibit ‘Gym Trier’ energy? You know, the one guy trying way harder than everyone else who’s just trying to ease into the season. DraftKings has Julian Champgagnie at +300, currently, but keep your eye on Chuck Bassey (I’m calling him Chuck this year).

It should be a fun event, get your tickets tomorrow!