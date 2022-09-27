Podcast: The Eagles are 3-0, the Sixers kick off training camp and the Phillies continue their quest for a playoff spot

On this edition of the Thirsty Dogs Drink Faster podcast, Paul Hudrick and Shamus Clancy are back to discuss the Eagles’ big win over Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field.

They break down the performance of Jalen Hurts, Swole and Skinny Batman, and the defense’s continued improvement. The Phillies’ playoff picture still looks good, but they’re making it dicier than it has to be. Sixers media day came and went with nary a whimper. Also, we’ve decided on a new name for our weekly Flyers segment. Let’s get to it:

Shamus’ perspective on Birds fans taking over FedEx Field

The defense got after Wentz-Do the Eagles have the best cornerback trio in the NFL?

Give Hurts the damn extension now

A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are tugging on our heartstrings with the Batman cape

Doug Pederson should receive a warm ovation upon his return … but his football team is pretty darn good

Phillies split with the Blue Jays and Braves

Can they take care of business against the Cubs and Nats?

Paul talks about the Sixers media day vibes-Does Doc Rivers view P.J. Tucker as a viable backup five option?

What does the rotation look like?

Our new segment: What the frig is happening with the Flyers?

