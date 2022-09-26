Podcast: Recapping Sixers Media Day

Today’s Out of Site Podcast on the Liberty Ballers Podcast Network is all about the media!(It’s not in the way you may be thinking, however.)

Monday was Media Day for the Philadelphia 76ers at the Camden, New Jersey practice facility. It was the first time all of the Sixers were in the same place since the addition after addition during the off-season.

All of the major players were there: Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey. They were joined by new Sixers P.J. Tucker, De’Anthony Melton and Danuel House. All of Sixers media were in attendance to get a sense of how the team is feeling going into this season with all of the new additions and (according to Joel Embiid) the loss of a large weight of drama.

Speaking of weight, James Harden joked he had lost 100 pounds. Take from that what you will, Sixers fans. Hosts Adio Royster and David Early break down some of the major points about media day, including the more “we” vs “me” attitude that seems to have taken hold of the locker room.

They also talk about the revelation of P.J. Tucker’s arthroscopic surgery – which no one knew about prior to his contract being offered. The roster should be very competitive, so Adio and David discuss who has to work a little harder to carve out significant minutes. In part two of the podcast, your hosts are closing the book (for now) on Ben Simmons between what he had to say on the JJ Redick podcast as well as comments he made at Brooklyn Nets media day when a reporter asked if he was going to shoot any more than he had in previous years.

