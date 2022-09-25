Podcast - The Gastroenteritis Blues: (138) Doc’s Likes, Simmons’ Podcast, Celtics’ Turmoil

After a week away from the mics, Dan and Steve are back on Gastro (Emily is away) to catch up on all things Sixers and NBA. First, they catch up on Doc Rivers,’ uh, um, well, eventful day on Twitter which I am legally obligated to remind you that the Sixers have insisted was a result of his account being hacked. Anyway, listen to hear whether or not the guys think that passes the smell test.

Then they discuss former Sixer Ben Simmons’ first in depth interview since his infamous exit from Philadelphia on JJ Redick’s podcast. What did they think of Simmons overall on the show? How’d they like JJ’s line of questioning? What about the revisioning history of it all, especially as it pertains to the Atlanta series? They dissect some of Simmons’ key quotes.

They then dive into the bombshell news out of Boston: head coach Ime Udoka has been suspended for a full year by the team. They do their best to talk about the situation while acknowledging that many (likely ugly) details are still yet to emerge.

Plus: thoughts on seemingly attainable Suns’ forward Jae Crowder and your Philadelphia Eagles.

