Joel Embiid ranks 4th on ESPN’s top 100 for 2022-23

Thus far, James Harden has found himself 11th on the ESPNrank top 100, followed by fellow Philadelphia 76ers Tyrese Maxey (44th) and Tobias Harris (56th). Spearheading the Sixers’ presence on this list is, of course, superstar big man Joel Embiid, who comes in fourth. Last year, he was seventh in this exercise. He trails only Giannis Antetokounmpo (first), Nikola Jokic (second) and Luka Doncic (third). Steph Curry rounds out the top five.

Embiid is coming off a career-best campaign, when he finished runner-up in MVP voting for a second consecutive season behind Jokic. He became the first center since Shaquille O’Neal in 1999-00 to win the scoring title. He averaged a career-high 30.6 points (61.6 percent true shooting), along with 11.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.1 steals per game.

The 28-year-old will look to build on the momentum of last year when he and the Sixers begin their 2022-23 season against the Boston Celtics inside TD Garden on Oct. 18.