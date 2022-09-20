Podcast: Eagles dominate Vikings, plus dissecting another Sixers Twitter scandal

On this edition of the Thirsty Dogs Drink Faster podcast, Paul Hudrick and Shamus Clancy discuss a huge Eagles win on Monday Football at the Linc over the Vikings. They break down Jalen Hurts’ electric performance, Darius Slay putting the clamps on Justin Jefferson, a strong week for Jonathan Gannon, and the immaculate vibes surrounding the 2-0 Birds heading into Week 3. On a less exciting note, the Phillies had an ugly weekend in Atlanta and are limping to the postseason. Plus, another Sixers Twitter scandal and the Flyers’ offseason somehow continues to get worse.
Paul and Shamus also discuss the following topics:
- The Eagles have real-life NFL linebackers
- Hurts is turning detractors into believers
- The buzz around the team is as palpable as it’s been in some time
- Gannon’s defense turned in a stellar performance
- Jalen Reagor was boo’d. Why are people surprised or complaining?
- The schedule is breaking beautifully for the Eagles
- That Saints’ pick is looking mighty good
- The Phils were swept in Atlanta
- Can they stop leaking oil and look like a team with a chance in the postseason?
- The Doc Rivers Twitter fiasco
- The Flyers’ season is doomed (even more so) with Sean Couturier injury news
