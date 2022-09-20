Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris ranked among ESPN’s top-60 players for 2022-23

With training camps around the league kicking off later this month, ESPN released the initial leg of its NBArank for the 2022-23 season on Tuesday, descending from 100 to 26. The top 25 will be unveiled later this week.

ESPN’s disclaimer for this thought exercise is as follows: “Note: ESPN’s NBArank panel, composed of over 200 reporters, editors, producers and analysts, were asked to rank players based on their predicted contributions — quality and quantity — for the 2022-23 season only.”

Highlighted among Tuesday’s rankings were a pair of Philadelphia 76ers. Veteran wing Tobias Harris came in at 56th overall, while Tyrese Maxey is 44th. Maxey finished ahead of 2022 All-Stars Jarrett Allen (52nd) and Darius Garland (46th), so panelists clearly hold the talented 21-year-old in lofty esteem moving forward. Former Sixers Seth Curry (96th), Christian Wood (92nd), Ben Simmons (76th), Al Horford (70th), Jerami Grant (64th), Nikola Vucevic (57th) and Jrue Holiday (26th) were also featured.

Presumably, the All-Star tandem of Joel Embiid and James Harden will be included within the top 25 later this week, giving the Sixers a quartet of top-60 players in their 2022-23 starting unit, according to ESPN’s voters.