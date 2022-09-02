Podcast: Discussing the ripples in the East following the Donovan Mitchell trade and more

Back from vacation, Sean Kennedy is re-joined by Liberty Ballers’ Dave Early to discuss Donovan Mitchell’s trade to Cleveland. Where do the Cavaliers stand now in the Eastern Conference? How much of a disaster was this for the Knicks? And why is it OK for Danny Ainge to orchestrate yet another blatant teardown in Utah but the Sixers’ Process was an affront to the league?

Then, they also ruminate on whether the Sixers should go after Jordan Clarkson with the Jazz selling off parts, and finish with a brief mention of Furkan Korkmaz in EuroBasket.

You can listen to the full episode below:

Or you can hear it through one of the links below:

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

Amazon Music

Google Podcasts

Podbean