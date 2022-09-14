Adam Silver says NBA’s investigation into Sixers’ possible tampering with P.J. Tucker is still in progress

NBA commissioner Adam Silver spoke on Wednesday afternoon to address the league’s findings from the investigation into Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver’s workplace racism, misogyny and harassment toward employees and players.

While Silver largely answered questions revolving around that topic — and did so incredibly poorly, I’ll add — he also spoke on the NBA’s investigation into the timing of the Philadelphia 76ers signing veteran wings P.J. Tucker and Danuel House, as well as the re-signing of All-Star James Harden. In late July, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the league was launching an investigation into these moves.

According to Ira Winderman, who covers the Miami Heat for the South Florida Sun Sentinel, the NBA’s investigation remains in progress and was not initiated because of a push from another team.

Last summer, the NBA began investigating Miami and the Chicago Bulls for possible tampering in early August regarding their respective signings of Kyle Lowry and Lonzo Ball. The ruling from those investigations was announced in early December, with an update in mid-November. Given the timeline is similar this year, a potential decision could be expected around the same time again.