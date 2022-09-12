Podcast- Out of Sight with Jonathan Macri of Knicks Film School talking Donovan Mitchell trade

It’s a different day, but it is still the “Out of Site Podcast” on the Liberty Ballers Podcast Network.

Over the past few weeks, your hosts Adio Royster and David Early have been spanning multiverses in Philadelphia 76ers history and lore with the special “What if ...” summer engagement series. This week, there is no traveling. They are staying in the current reality that can be just as torturous, sometimes. It’s not a reality that torments just Sixers fans. New York Knicks fans have had a week full of hope and eventually heartbreak and turmoil. After being on the rumor mill to acquire Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz, the Knicks lost out on Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

With that, Adio and Dave have welcomed Jonathan Macri of Knicks Film School to join them on the podcast this week. Adio and Dave talk with Jonathan about what happened with the trade. The Dean of Knicks Film School explains a complicated calculus and takes an optimistic of things.

It’s possible there was a slight lack of back-and-forth as far as staying at the negotiation table. Maybe the Knicks didn’t offer enough according to the reporting that Jonathan brings up throughout the podcast featuring the likes of ESPN’s Zach Lowe, Ian Begley and others. Did Danny Ainge not give him the final chance to counter? Did Leon Rose shoot himself in the foot playing hardball?

As it stands, the Knicks have fully committed to RJ Barrett after offering him a new four-year contract. What does that mean for the Knicks as they try to build a relevant team in an increasingly loaded Eastern Conference? Do the Knicks have enough talent to get into the play-in tournament or will there be another year of playoff-less basketball at “The Mecca” of Madison Square Garden? Adio, Dave and Johnathan discuss all of that and more on today’s podcast.

