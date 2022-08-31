Thirsty Dogs Drink Faster: A new Philly sports podcast with Paul Hudrick and Shamus Clancy

Welcome to the premiere of a brand new Philly sports podcast, Thirsty Dogs Drink Faster. The name is a play on Jason Kelce’s epic Super Bowl speech that hits on two things co-hosts Paul Hudrick (Editor-in-Chief at Liberty Ballers) and Shamus Clancy (Deputy Sports Editor at The Philly Voice) love: dogs and a cold beer.

Every week, Paul and Shamus will cover all the hottest topics surrounding the Eagles, Phillies, Sixers, and Flyers, while giving their own unique spin.

In this week’s episode, Paul and Shamus discuss:

Welcome to the pod!-Trader Howie back at it again-Shamus’ thoughts from Roseman’s presser

Any surprises from the initial 53-man roster?

Bryce Harper is back, baby

The energy at CBP is growing-Kyle Schwarber is a throwback and a winner

What we’re most excited for and scared of with the Fightins down the stretch

James Harden’s new wine

Will The Beard age like a fine one?

The Flyers really Flyering

You can listen to the full episode below:

Or through one of the following links:

Apple Podcasts

Amazon Music

Google Podcasts

Podbean