Sixers announce media day, training camp schedule

The Sixers on Tuesday announced their schedule for media day and training camp ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Media day will take place on Monday, Sept. 26, at the team’s practice facility in Camden, N.J. This will be our first chance to hear from newcomers P.J. Tucker, Danuel House, De’Anthony Melton, and Trevelin Queen. While we’ve seen and heard from James Harden and Tyrese Maxey all summer, it’s been a quiet offseason for MVP runner-up Joel Embiid. It’ll be interesting to get his thoughts on Daryl Morey’s offseason and his continued partnership with The Beard.

As for training camp, Doc Rivers will be doing something a little different this year. The team will have camp from Tuesday, Sept. 27 through Sunday, Oct. 2 at McAlister Field House on the campus of The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina. We heard this in a report from ESPN’s Marc J. Spears back in July. Spears also shared Doc’s reasoning behind the decision.

It’s an interesting approach. You could say it “worked” for Boston, who went 62-20 and 50-32 during the subsequent seasons. They were bounced in the second round in 2008 and lost in the Finals in 2009. Of course they had three first-ballot Hall of Famers for those seasons too.

We’ll be able to watch the new-look Sixers before you know it. The preseason kicks off on Oct. 3 in Brooklyn vs. the Nets. They’ll start the regular season on Oct. 18 against the Celtics in Boston, followed by their home opener against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks on Oct. 20.