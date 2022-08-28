Podcast - The Gastroenteritis Blues: (136) Durant stays in BK, Harden tosses cake, Matisse dribbles

On tonight’s episode of The Gastroenteritis Blues, Emily, Dan and Steve discuss Kevin Durant’s ‘ah, well, nevertheless’ decision to return to the Brooklyn Nets for now and how they feel about it. They also talk about the potential of the Sixers signing forward Markieff Morris, James Harden’s 33rd birthday bash, a Matisse Thybulle dribbling video and how the Gastro crew got involved with it online, and round out the pod with the Most Likely game and some Bachelorette talk.

