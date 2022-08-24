Report: Jazz trading Patrick Beverley to Lakers for Talen Horton-Tucker, Stanley Johnson

According to reports from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers are close to terms on a deal that will send Patrick Beverley to Los Angeles. Wojnarowski reported the teams are in “advanced talks” on a trade that will make Beverley a Laker, and Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson members of the Jazz. He added there is no draft compensation included in the move.

Lakers and Jazz are expected to finalize the deal on Thursday morning, delivering Beverley to LA after a brief stayover with Jazz. No picks involved in the deal, per sources. https://t.co/s4FjjrHu4q — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 25, 2022

Meanwhile, Charania was a bit more definitive in his reporting, indicating the deal is presumably already finalized.

The Jazz are trading Patrick Beverley to the Lakers for Talen Horton-Tucker, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 25, 2022

In early July, Beverley was part of a trade package that sent him to Utah and All-Star center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Lakers represent his third team of the summer, though he never suited up for the Jazz, of course. Back in May, Beverley said he would want to play for the Lakers if he could play for any team that wasn’t the Timberwolves.

Pat Bev says he would want to play for the Lakers if he couldn’t play for the Wolves pic.twitter.com/PnDFWall5Q — pickuphoop (@pickuphoop) May 16, 2022

The veteran is a 3-and-D guard with three All-Defensive Team appearance teams to his name. Aside from 2017-18, he’s made the playoffs every season of his 10-year career. Now, he’ll hope to help guide Los Angeles back there following a one-year hiatus in 2021-22.