Report: Jazz trading Patrick Beverley to Lakers for Talen Horton-Tucker, Stanley Johnson

The veteran guard is on the move for the second time this summer.

By JacksonJFrank
NBA: Playoffs-Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

According to reports from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers are close to terms on a deal that will send Patrick Beverley to Los Angeles. Wojnarowski reported the teams are in “advanced talks” on a trade that will make Beverley a Laker, and Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson members of the Jazz. He added there is no draft compensation included in the move.

Meanwhile, Charania was a bit more definitive in his reporting, indicating the deal is presumably already finalized.

In early July, Beverley was part of a trade package that sent him to Utah and All-Star center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Lakers represent his third team of the summer, though he never suited up for the Jazz, of course. Back in May, Beverley said he would want to play for the Lakers if he could play for any team that wasn’t the Timberwolves.

The veteran is a 3-and-D guard with three All-Defensive Team appearance teams to his name. Aside from 2017-18, he’s made the playoffs every season of his 10-year career. Now, he’ll hope to help guide Los Angeles back there following a one-year hiatus in 2021-22.

