 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chet Holmgren to miss entire 2022-23 season with Lisfranc injury

No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren will miss the entire 2022-23 season with a Lisfranc injury, according to the Thunder.

By JacksonJFrank Updated
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder-Press Conference Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Updated Aug. 25, 10:16 a.m.

No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren will miss the entire 2022-23 season with a Lisfranc injury, the Thunder announced Thursday.

According to a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania on Wednesday, “there [was] fear Oklahoma City Thunder No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren [had] suffered ligament damage in his foot and he [underwent] further opinions.” Charania added that “exams” revealed potentially torn ligaments in his foot.

Folks are speculating that Holmgren suffered the injury during Saturday’s CrawsOver Pro-Am in Seattle. Holmgren contained LeBron James in transition to force a miss around the rim, but landed gingerly on his right foot and left the game shortly after.

Charania backed up that claim.

“The former Gonzaga standout is believed to have suffered the injury at a Jamal Crawford CrawsOver Pro-Am game that had to be stopped due to unsafe court conditions,” he wrote. “It was reported that the court was too slippery and players could not keep their grip due to condensation on the hardwood floors.”

If anyone can empathize with a high draft pick missing an entire season(s), it’s Sixers fans. Holmgren is a unique talent and, while this news is disappointing, is just 20 years old and has a promising career ahead of him.

More From Liberty Ballers

Loading comments...