Chet Holmgren to miss entire 2022-23 season with Lisfranc injury

Updated Aug. 25, 10:16 a.m.

No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren will miss the entire 2022-23 season with a Lisfranc injury, the Thunder announced Thursday.

Sam Presti on Holmgren injury pic.twitter.com/yXh55PSIxA — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 25, 2022

According to a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania on Wednesday, “there [was] fear Oklahoma City Thunder No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren [had] suffered ligament damage in his foot and he [underwent] further opinions.” Charania added that “exams” revealed potentially torn ligaments in his foot.

Exams show Chet Holmgren has potential torn ligaments in his foot, sources said. A timetable is being determined based on further evaluations. https://t.co/vig5zWOSzz — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 24, 2022

Folks are speculating that Holmgren suffered the injury during Saturday’s CrawsOver Pro-Am in Seattle. Holmgren contained LeBron James in transition to force a miss around the rim, but landed gingerly on his right foot and left the game shortly after.

Charania backed up that claim.

“The former Gonzaga standout is believed to have suffered the injury at a Jamal Crawford CrawsOver Pro-Am game that had to be stopped due to unsafe court conditions,” he wrote. “It was reported that the court was too slippery and players could not keep their grip due to condensation on the hardwood floors.”

Chet did really a good job at absorbing the contact, staying in front of Bron & forcing the tough lay-up attempt.



not so bad for a 19 year old. sucks that he tweaked his ankle. pic.twitter.com/G7ERbrG7r5 — Thunder Film Room (@ThunderFilmRoom) August 21, 2022

If anyone can empathize with a high draft pick missing an entire season(s), it’s Sixers fans. Holmgren is a unique talent and, while this news is disappointing, is just 20 years old and has a promising career ahead of him.