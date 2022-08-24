Report: ‘There’s fear’ Thunder No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren ‘has suffered ligament damage in his foot’

According to a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania, “there’s fear Oklahoma City Thunder No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren has suffered ligament damage in his foot and he is undergoing further opinions.” Charania added that “exams” revealed potentially torn ligaments in his foot.

Exams show Chet Holmgren has potential torn ligaments in his foot, sources said. A timetable is being determined based on further evaluations. https://t.co/vig5zWOSzz — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 24, 2022

Folks are speculating that Holmgren suffered the injury during Saturday’s CrawsOver Pro-Am in Seattle. Holmgren contained LeBron James in transition to force a miss around the rim, but landed gingerly on his right foot and left the game shortly after.

Charania backed up that claim.

“The former Gonzaga standout is believed to have suffered the injury at a Jamal Crawford CrawsOver Pro-Am game that had to be stopped due to unsafe court conditions,” he wrote. “It was reported that the court was too slippery and players could not keep their grip due to condensation on the hardwood floors.”

Chet did really a good job at absorbing the contact, staying in front of Bron & forcing the tough lay-up attempt.



not so bad for a 19 year old. sucks that he tweaked his ankle. pic.twitter.com/G7ERbrG7r5 — Thunder Film Room (@ThunderFilmRoom) August 21, 2022

If further opinions confirm Holmgren has indeed torn ligaments in his foot, that’s a major bummer, of course. It’s a significant injury that derails a talented young player before he’s participated in an NBA game.

Fortunately, we’re still about eight weeks away from the regular season kicking off, so hopefully Holmgren can make a speedy recovery, regardless of what the specific injury entails. Nonetheless, this is a disappointing development for anyone. Here’s to Holmgren recovering in full as soon as possible.