Podcast: A look back at the 1996 NBA Draft

It is a special day for the Out of Site Special Engagement Summer Series. On today’s episode of “Sixers What If,” Dave Early and I turn back the clock to the 1996 NBA Draft.

That was the day that the Philadelphia 76ers selected Allen Iverson out of the University of Georgetown. Iverson was the catalyst for a franchise in desperate need of an identity after the Charles Barkley trade.

The 6’ point guard transformed not just the Sixers but the NBA. Hip-hop culture in the league was born and bred right here in Philadelphia when Iverson arrived, but what if a different young guard was chosen by the Sixers that year?

What if the Sixers drafted Lower Merion High School standout and future NBA Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant?

