Podcast - The Gastroenteritis Blues: (135) the schedule is out, don’t harass Ben Simmons while he buys candy, it sure is August

On tonight’s episode of The Gastroenteritis Blues, we’ll be honest, there’s not a ton of actual basketball stuff to talk about. But Steve and Emily do their best. They discuss the NBA schedule release and some key dates on the league calendar for the Sixers, like the league and home opener, Christmas Day, and Rivalry Week (?). They discuss Kevin Durant choosing to shoot down a rumor, and how it illustrates the ones he’s chosen not to shoot down.

Then, they discuss old friend Ben Simmons, who was in the news this week for settling his grievance with the Sixers, tweeting at a Sixers media member, and getting harassed at a mall. Then they round it out by talking a little about The Bachelorette, Game of Thrones, and ice cream flavors.

