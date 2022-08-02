Villanova basketball honors the great Paul Arizin

Earlier today, Villanova’s new head coach Kyle Neptune unveiled the university’s new tribute to Wildcat legend “Pitchin’ Paul,” Paul Arizin. The Philadelphia native spent three years playing for Villanova, where he was named the 1950 collegiate basketball player of the year after leading the country with 25.3 points per game.

Love our new addition to the Finn honoring @NovaMBB and @NBA legend Paul Arizin ! pic.twitter.com/ufS5RIY99p — Kyle Neptune (@kyleneptune) August 2, 2022

Following his collegiate years, Arizin was drafted first overall in the 1950 NBA draft by the Philadelphia Warriors and was named NBA Rookie of the Year. After his hot start, he became famous for his line-drive jump shots and is recognized as a pioneer for modern basketball shooting techniques. His ability to score the ball with ease and efficiency allowed him to average at least 20 ppg in every NBA season following his rookie year. He finished his career as an NBA Champion, 10x All-Star, 4x All-NBA, 2x scoring champion, Hall of Fame Inductee, and a newly-minted member of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team.

Now, fans of Philadelphia and Villanova basketball history can browse the newest addition to the Finneran Pavilion’s growing number of honorees and accolades.