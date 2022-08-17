Report: LeBron James agrees to two-year, $97 million extension with the Lakers

Minutes before the entirety of the schedule for the 2022-23 NBA season was set to be released, reports of a LeBron James contract extension surfaced. According to both ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania, James agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension.

He owns a player option for the 2024-25 season, along with a 15 percent trade kicker. Wojnarowski reported that James can earn as much as $111 million “if the salary cap in 2023-2024 rises to a substantially higher number.”

The two-year, $97.1M extension, which includes a 15 percent trade kicker, makes LeBron James the highest earning player in NBA history with $532M in guaranteed money. He surpasses Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant. pic.twitter.com/UUHMspiKZp — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 17, 2022

James is now under contract for at least two more seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers. He can opt out and become a free agent in 2024-25, which could also coincide with his son, Bronny, entering the league via the NBA Draft.

Bronny, a rising senior at Sierra Canyon, is heralded as a top-40 recruit and holds offers from esteemed programs such as Kentucky, Ohio State, Oregon and Michigan. Earlier this year, LeBron said he’ll play his final NBA season with Bronny, regardless of location. It would appear he’s set himself up well to ensure that.