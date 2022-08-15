Report: Sixers-Celtics to meet in Boston for first game of 2022-23 NBA season

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics are slated to square off Oct. 18 in the first game of the 2022-23 NBA season. Last week, Charania reported the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors will meet on Opening Night. Philadelphia and Boston will precede that matchup. Both games are set to air on TNT.

Back in 2018, the two teams also faced each other in Boston to open the NBA calendar. The Celtics handled business with a 105-87 rout. Markelle Fultz (24), TJ McConnell (22) and Amir Johnson (11) combined for 57 minutes that night. Joel Embiid paced Philadelphia with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics, notching 23 points, nine rebounds, three assists and one steal.

Boston, the Eastern Conference’s reigning champion, is fresh off an NBA Finals appearance, Meanwhile, Philadelphia, headlined by a pair of stars, retooled its rotation over the past couple months following a second-round exit against the Miami Heat. Both clubs look primed to rank among the two or three best in the East this season. This should be a fun way to open the year.