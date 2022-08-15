Source: Ben Simmons reaches ‘settlement’ with Sixers to ‘recoup a portion’ of money lost while sitting out last season

In early April, Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons filed a grievance against the Philadelphia 76ers to earn back the nearly $20 million he lost while he sat out last season.

The nuanced financial implications and stipulations were broken down succinctly by our own Dave Early here. The situation is a bit confusing, so I’d recommend perusing that article first if you’re lacking clarity or understanding.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Simmons and the Sixers “have reached a settlement agreement on the grievance the All-Star guard filed.”

ESPN Sources: Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers have reached a settlement agreement on the grievance the All-Star guard filed to recoup a portion of the nearly $20 million withheld him as a result of his failure to play games in the 2021-2022 season. Story soon. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 15, 2022

Wojnarowski followed up that report by saying Philadelphia “maintained Simmons breached his contract upon failing to show up for the start of training camp and refusing to play in preseason and regular season prior to trade to Nets.” Where contention arose between the two sides was Simmons citing mental health as reason for his absences.

The specific amount Simmons will recoup is confidential, per Wojnarowski. A team source has confirmed all of this news to Liberty Ballers.