Sixers to face the Knicks in Madison Square Garden on Christmas

On Sunday evening, James Harden, the future Hall of Fame guard, former MVP, 10-time All-Star and seven-time All-NBA honoree, moonlighted as a sports reporter.

Christmas in the garden! — James Harden (@JHarden13) August 14, 2022

Shortly after, Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey retweeted Harden. Minutes later, Marc Stein and Shams Charania of The Athletic confirmed the Sixers will travel to Madison Square Garden to duel the New York Knicks on Christmas Day.

According to Charania, Sixers-Knicks will fill the second slot of the five-game slate, tipping off around 2:30 p.m. local time.

Sources: NBA’s 2022 Christmas Day schedule:



Bucks at Celtics

76ers at Knicks

Suns at Nuggets

Lakers at Mavericks

Grizzlies at Warriors — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 14, 2022

This marks the first time since 2019 Philadelphia will play on Christmas. That year, they dismantled the Milwaukee Bucks 121-109. Joel Embiid led the way with 31 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

The Sixers and Knicks squared off in New York on Christmas Day 2017. Behind Embiid’s 25 points, 16 rebounds, three assists and three blocks, Philadelphia won 105-98, which kickstarted a 10-3 stretch of play between late December and late January.

Now, Embiid and the Sixers are set to return to The Garden and enjoy some holiday hoops against an Atlantic Division foe this Christmas.