Podcast: A deep dive on a potential Kevin Durant to Sixers trade

It’s the Kevin Durant rumors episode of the Talking About Podcast!

Dave Early joins Sean on the pod to discuss Durant viewing Philadelphia as a welcome landing spot. Some of the things the pair discuss are:

How far off would a Philadelphia package be from the best deals Brooklyn could receive?

How much leverage does KD have in his trade request?

What’s the worst possible destination he could end up from a Sixers’ perspective?

And, of course, is it a no-brainer for the Sixers to do the deal when it would require losing the city’s new favorite son Tyrese Maxey?

It remains to be seen if the Brooklyn Nets would even consider the Sixers’ package. Ultimately, it’s just fun for Philadelphia to even be in these conversations when one of the best players in the league is the topic - oh, how far we’ve come.

