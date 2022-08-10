Report: ‘High-ranking members of the Sixers’ interested in Kevin Durant trade

Since the Kevin Durant Sweepstakes commenced on July 30, four teams have largely dominated conversations: the Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors, Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat. The degree to which team is truly a contender to land the superstar wing varies for each situation, but reports, rumors and speculation of any deal have predominantly centered around this quartet.

According to Ian Begley of SNY, some members of the Philadelphia 76ers’ front office are, at the very least, interested in entering the race here.

“Something worth noting: As of earlier this week, there were high-ranking members of the Sixers who’ve felt strongly about engaging with Brooklyn on a Durant trade,” Begley wrote. “It is unknown if Brooklyn and Philadelphia have made any recent progress on a trade.”

Begley also reported that Durant views Philadelphia as “another desired landing spot,” in addition to Boston, which Begley previously established in the piece.

While Begley didn’t offer any specifics of a trade package discussed between the Sixers and Nets, he speculated that Philadelphia “would almost certainly have to include Tyrese Maxey,” as well as Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle and “other players/draft picks.”

“Depending on the players and picks involved, you could see either the Celtics or Sixers satisfying Brooklyn’s wishes in a Durant trade,” Begley wrote.