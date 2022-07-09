Summer Sixers Game Thread vs. Toronto

Isaiah Joe’s three-pointer in the final minute gave the Summer Sixers an 80-79 win over Oklahoma City, allowing them to leave Salt Lake City Summer League with a 2-1 record. Now, though, Summer League action really heats up, as the scene shifts to NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, where for the first time there will be...championship rings!

For the first time, rings will be handed out to the Summer League champions. We got an exclusive look on NBA Today. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/HovjFNXKFE — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) July 8, 2022

What’s the equivalent of ring-chasing for Summer League? I can already imagine Paul Reed rocking one of those bad boys to opening night in October after the Summer Sixers run the table over the next couple weeks.

With teams not having to play three consecutive days like in Salt Lake City, I would expect to see slightly fewer “reconditioning” designations now. Today and tomorrow is the only currently scheduled back-to-back for the Sixers. Still, I could imagine the Paul Reed Summer Victory Tour getting shut down after a couple more games, so enjoy BBall Paul (and the more watchable basketball that comes with him on the floor) while you can.

This afternoon, the Sixers’ desert tour will kick off against the newfound rival Toronto Raptors. Here’s a look at the group the Raptors are rolling with in the desert:

Raptors Summer League Roster, coached by Trevor Gleason: pic.twitter.com/DpkRL6HDVL — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) July 4, 2022

No messing around with fellow youngsters for Rookie of the Year winner Scottie Barnes. Dalano Banton and Armoni Brooks, who saw garbage time last postseason, are the only guys suiting up today who appeared against the Sixers in their first-round series a few months back.

33rd overall selection Christian Koloko out of Arizona was the Raptors’ only 2022 draft pick. The 22-year-old center continues the Cameroonian pipeline for the Raptors alongside Pascal Siakam (Joel Embiid approves, I’m sure). We also have a brotherly battle on our hands, with Justin Champagnie playing for Toronto. Twin brother Julian has yet to pop in his couple games for the Sixers; maybe seeing his bro on the opposing sideline will help ramp up his game and show why the Philadelphia front office signed him with one of their two-way slots.

The only thing hotter than the Las Vegas setting is sure to be the on-court intensity in the Cox Pavilion this afternoon. Tune in and follow along in the comments as the Summer Sixers begin their quest for some serious hardware.

Game Info

Who: (Summer) Philadelphia 76ers vs. (Summer) Toronto Raptors

When: 3:30 pm ET

Where: Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV

Watch: NBA TV

Follow: @Liberty_Ballers