Summer Sixers Game Thread vs. Memphis

Almost two months have passed since the Philadelphia 76ers were eliminated by the Miami Heat in the 2021 Eastern Conference Semifinals. Since then, we have seen players drafted, free agents signed, members of the Sixers star in a cinematic universe, and a newsworthy party in the Hamptons. But no Sixers basketball. Until now. Kind of.

The Summer Sixers are back! As a reminder, they will be playing three games in Salt Lake City before heading slightly farther west for Las Vegas and the main (Summer) event. Here’s the full roster again for the next couple weeks:

I covered a lot of the Summer League storylines last week, but let’s quickly rehash them. Isaiah Joe might be fighting for his roster spot with the big club heading into next season. Will his newfound leader mentality translate to a dominant run on the hardwood?

Coach Lashbrook says Isaiah Joe (@zai_joe1) has led the summer @sixers:



"He’s stood out as a leader... I’ve never seen Isaiah, with the Sixers [in the regular season], pull guys aside and coach them. But in this setting, that’s what he’s been doing. He’s been really leading us." pic.twitter.com/3whoacPTx8 — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) July 5, 2022

Is the still very young Jaden Springer ready to pop after a year of G League seasoning? Is G League MVP Trevelin Queen ready to seize the moment if a roster spot does become available? Could either two-way player, Charlie Brown Jr or rookie Julian Champagnie, provide wing depth this season? Can Charles Bassey pull ahead of Paul Reed in the backup center battle?

We might start getting some of those answers tonight. On the other sideline, here’s the roster for the Grizzlies, featuring guys who have seen NBA time like Xavier Tillman Sr. and Ziaire Williams, 2022 first-round picks Jake LaRavia and (technically Sixers draft pick) David Roddy, and, of course, Sixers Bell Ringer legend Dakota Mathias.

Your 2022 SLC Summer League Roster #HotSummerGrizz pic.twitter.com/QjtM9LsOhP — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) July 1, 2022

The game is nationally televised on ESPN tonight so no excuses. Get your scouting hat on and follow along with the action in the comments.

Game Info

Who: (Summer) Philadelphia 76ers vs. (Summer) Memphis Grizzlies

When: 7:00 pm ET

Where: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

Watch: ESPN

