Podcast - The Gastroenteritis Blues: (133) The League is Probing the Sixers but it Can’t Kill the Vibes | out now

On tonight’s episode of The Gastroenteritis Blues, Dan, Steve and Emily discuss the NBA officially opening up an investigation into the Sixers’ allegedly lascivious offseason dealings. Will the team face slaps on the wrist for the James Harden pay-cut or P.J. Tucker or Danuel House signings? They also discuss the continued James Harden and Tyrese Maxey propaganda and how good the offseason vibes have become as a result.

Plus: they talk about the rumored Kevin Durant-for-Jaylen Brown trade that was the talk of the town earlier in the week.

All that plus a an exciting round of the Most Likely game to round out this week’s episode.

