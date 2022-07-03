Podcast: Debating if the Sixers should trade for Kyrie Irving, Harden contract, trade ideas with Mavs

TrillBroDude, host of the “You Know Ball” podcast felt compelled to join in and hammer our Dave Early for an article he wrote about how the Sixers should trade for Kyrie Irving. They debate that subject while getting into all things Sixers including James Harden’s Hamptons contract negotiations, and if there’s a trade domino slowing that down. Plus Latest on Kevin Durant putting the entire league on pause.

In the pod they get into:

Why does the phrase “slop” resonate with everyone and is the perfect escape from real life?

James Harden’s extension, is it a one, two, three year deal? Are they waiting on something big? Could a small or big trade be in the works and that’s why the negotiations in the Hamptons taking awhile?

Could they target Eric Gordon? Reggie Bullock? Maxi Kleber? Tim Hardaway Jr. Davis Bertans?

Will Kyrie be on the Lakers by the end of the week? What’s more appealing Tobias Harris and a pick or Russell Westbrook and a pick?

Debating if the Sixers should be swooping in to pursue Kyrie Irving!

Kevin Durant holding the NBA hostage! What type of deal would appeal to you if you’re the Nets?

Does Ben Simmons complicate everything?

Can Daryl Morey capitalize on the KD anarchy?

And much more.

You can listen to the full episode below:

Or through one of the following links:

Apple Podcasts

Amazon Music

Google Podcasts

Podbean