Source: Sixers not pursuing Irving; chances of Gordon trade ‘very low’ this summer

Contrary to recent reports, the Sixers are not pursuing a trade for Nets guard Kyrie Irving, a source tells Liberty Ballers. Additionally, the team is unlikely to trade for Rockets guard Eric Gordon at this time.

Despite opting into his player option for 2022-23, the mercurial but ultra-talented Irving appears to be on the market after future HOFer Kevin Durant asked for a trade out of Brooklyn. Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports reported Saturday that the Nets and Lakers have discussed a deal with Irving headed to L.A. and Russell Westbrook and additional assets going back to Brooklyn.

As for Gordon, there does appear to have been interest from the Sixers earlier this offseason, as Keith Pompey of The Inquirer reported ahead of the draft. While it’s still possible, a source frames the chances as “very low” given the difficulty in matching Gordon’s $19.5 million cap hit this season. Danny Green and his $10 million salary were sent to the Grizzlies along with pick 23 for De’Anthony Melton on draft night, making the ability to match money in a Gordon swap much tougher. Tobias Harris’ contract might be able to make it work, but Liberty Ballers has been told it’s “very likely” Harris is back this season. The source added that talks with the Rockets “haven’t really evolved” since the draft ended.

The Sixers might not be done this offseason as they’ll continue to monitor the trade market and look for any veterans that could makes sense at the minimum to add more depth. Just don’t expect a big splash like Irving.

The team also appears to be happy with the progress made by its young players — Paul Reed, Charles Bassey, Isaiah Joe, Jaden Springer — and is eager to watch them in summer league. Free-agent signee Trevelin Queen is a dark horse candidate to make the roster on a partially-guaranteed deal and the G League MVP will also be part of the summer Sixers.

We’re still awaiting the finalization on James Harden’s new deal, but it does appear that the Sixers won’t have much more to offer in free agency with P.J. Tucker and Danuel House signing to the non-taxpayer mid-level exception and bi-annual exception, respectively. We’ll see what the trade market bears, but, as mentioned, it would likely be for rotational help and not a blockbuster.